IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 73.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 367,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMAC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of IMAC worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

