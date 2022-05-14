IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Up 6.2%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.96. 619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IESC. StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $609.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IES by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
