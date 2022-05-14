IDEX Co. (IEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
IEX stock opened at $186.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in IDEX by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in IDEX by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.