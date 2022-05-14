IDEX Co. (IEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

IEX stock opened at $186.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in IDEX by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in IDEX by 21.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

