Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 42,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icosavax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

