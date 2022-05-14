ICON Public’s (ICLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.10.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.00. 518,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.93 and a 200 day moving average of $257.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

