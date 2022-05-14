ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.