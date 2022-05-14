Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 952,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

