IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $175.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.