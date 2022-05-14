iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAG. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.05.

TSE IAG opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

