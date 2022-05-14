I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $221,086.98 and approximately $2.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00195040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00293863 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,575,784 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.