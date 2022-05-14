Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYW traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 29,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,248. Hywin has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

