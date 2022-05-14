Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.0699

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $46,915.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.67 or 0.00548165 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,612.84 or 2.12858496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034558 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

