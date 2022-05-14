Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.
