Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

