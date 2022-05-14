Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $11,641.48 and approximately $85.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

