Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HYFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 309,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

