Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0882 on Major Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $267.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00352151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00070142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

