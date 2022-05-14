Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.18% of Humana worth $108,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $438.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

