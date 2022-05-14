H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from its five-year strategy known as Block Horizons. The company is expected to deliver sustainable revenues, operating profit growth and healthy returns on investments, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position in the foreseeable future. The main drivers of the company’s performance post the pandemic will be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, along with machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small business. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of H&R Block has increased in a year's time. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on the company's bottom line. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of HRB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,663. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in H&R Block by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

