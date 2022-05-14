Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

NYSE HLI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 644,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.26. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

