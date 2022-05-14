Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HBCP opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Home Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

