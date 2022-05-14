Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.16

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 21257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.82) to GBX 376 ($4.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

