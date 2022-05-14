HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-825 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.96 million.HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.51-$1.64 EPS.

Shares of HRT opened at $16.15 on Friday. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

