Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.