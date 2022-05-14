Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.59. 2,087,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

