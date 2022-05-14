HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,102 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 89,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $197.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.