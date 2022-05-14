HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,999 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

