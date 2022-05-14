HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 64,742 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 911.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $107.35 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

