HighTower Advisors LLC Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $132.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

