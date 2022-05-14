HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18,275.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

