HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.50 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

NYSE:PKG opened at $155.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

