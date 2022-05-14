HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,591,702 shares of company stock worth $228,488,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

