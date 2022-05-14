HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Mimecast by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mimecast by 43.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.75 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

