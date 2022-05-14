HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,380 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 462,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,804,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 405,506 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,591,702 shares of company stock worth $228,488,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.