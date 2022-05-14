HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,649 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.