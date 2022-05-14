Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 361,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.