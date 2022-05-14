High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the April 15th total of 837,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

HITI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 906,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

