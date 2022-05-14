Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 191,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,774. The company has a market cap of $672.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 483.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

