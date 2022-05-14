HempCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $559,524.38 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $559,524.38 and $76.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.66 or 0.99777246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00035454 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,168,892 coins and its circulating supply is 266,033,742 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.