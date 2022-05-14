HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from €68.00 to €67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. HeidelbergCement traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 99939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.