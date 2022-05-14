HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.18 ($71.77).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($81.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

