HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $137.22. 308,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

