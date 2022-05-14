Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001515 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00295363 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

