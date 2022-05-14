Head-To-Head Survey: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POET Technologies and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A Transphorm $12.70 million 29.41 -$14.41 million ($0.27) -25.93

Transphorm has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.62%.

Summary

Transphorm beats POET Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Transphorm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.