Head-To-Head Comparison: Rover Group (ROVR) and Its Peers

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rover Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Rover Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rover Group
|$109.84 million
|-$64.05 million
|-4.03
|Rover Group Competitors
|$686.58 million
|$58.98 million
|23.51
Profitability
This table compares Rover Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rover Group
|-72.28%
|-32.94%
|-9.49%
|Rover Group Competitors
|-25.11%
|341.39%
|-3.69%
Volatility and Risk
Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rover Group
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Rover Group Competitors
|271
|1019
|1547
|85
|2.49
Rover Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 106.64%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Rover Group competitors beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
