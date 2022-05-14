HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,125,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 38,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

