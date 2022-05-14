HC Wainwright Trims Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Target Price to $8.00

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

