HC Wainwright Cuts Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $8.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

