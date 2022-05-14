Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,622,602 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of £33.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

