Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HWBK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 3,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.