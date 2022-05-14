Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 3,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.44. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

