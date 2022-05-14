Haven Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 60.4% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $29.14 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,825.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.45 or 0.06825345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00225397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00655942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00488814 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,295,166 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

